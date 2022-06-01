Preserve Sarawak’s racial harmony, stability, says TYT in his Gawai message

KUCHING (June 1): The people of Sarawak should feel proud of the state’s ability in achieving a very encouraging level of development and progress, said Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

He said this achievement is the result from the sense of benevolence of the people, which can be seen through close cooperation among all the races in economic and social development.

“We should be grateful for the blessings of the people’s unity and cooperation as well as the ability of all parties to maintain good relations with one another.

“This has resulted in Sarawak often referred to as a state of tolerance and harmony,” he said in his Gawai Dayak message.

The Head of State said the people of Sarawak should also be proud because the peace and harmony they enjoyed till today is the result of tolerance and the spirit of mutual trust among the people of various races, cultures and religions.

“This uniqueness is the strength of Sarawak, which serves as the pillar of unity and political stability of this state and this needs to be preserved.

“Therefore, I hope the unity and harmony practised by the people of Sarawak will continue to remain strong for many years to come,” said Taib.

He said the multi-ethnic and cultural diversity of the Dayak community can play a pivotal role in enriching culture as an important characteristic of Sarawak and Malaysia as a whole.

“We believe that a new way of celebrating Gawai can still raise awareness among the people that the future is bound together, regardless of race, genealogy and religion in the effort to bring Sarawak towards progress and prosperity,” he said.

Though Gawai Dayak is now celebrated under a new norm, Taib pointed out that the festivities this year provides an opportunity for many celebrants to return back to their hometown to reunite and celebrate Gawai Dayak with their families after being separated for a long time.

“It is expected that with the improving situation, many will be able to return to their village to ‘bergawai’ with their family members.

“Hari Gawai is a symbol of unity, desire and hope of the Dayak community. This celebration is celebrated as a day of Thanksgiving for the abundant harvest and also a time to plan for a new planting season as well.

“But we still need to be cautious during the celebration as we are still under the endemic phase of Covid-19,” he said.