RON97 remains at RM4.70 per litre

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): The retail price of RON 97 petrol will remain at RM4.70 per litre from June 2 to 8.

The Ministry of Finance Malaysia in a statement today said that the prices of RON95 petrol and diesel would also remain at RM2.05 and RM2.15 respectively, although the actual market price for both products had increased beyond the set ceiling price.

The new price is based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automated Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor global crude oil price trends and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” the statement added. – Bernama