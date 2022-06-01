Sabah Forestry Dept 2021 annual report available online

KOTA KINABALU (June 1): The annual report 2021 of the Sabah Forestry Department showcases all the project implementations, activities and achievements of the department throughout the year. It is the Key Performance Index (KPI) or the report card of the department.

According to the Chief Conservator of Forests, Datuk Frederick Kugan, we have been living in the new norm throughout 2021 in the Covid-19 pandemic era, adapting to various standard operating procedures. Despite such challenges and limitations, the department has accomplished a number of implementations in line with sustainable forest management in Sabah.

It is important to have a positive mindset so that we would be able to see all the lessons learnt in a positive light, and to move forward for the betterment of the department, in line with the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan (2021-2025) and Sabah Forest Policy 2018.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji bin Haji Noor has been very supportive of all the projects implemented by the department. In April 2021, the Chief Minister and his entourage visited the Forestry headquarters in Sandakan, and were briefed on the many activities of the department.

The virtual Heart of Borneo (HoB) International Conference was launched by the Chief Minister on 9th November 2021, with an overwhelming participation of more than one thousand online participants from 18 countries.

On 30th November, the Chief Minister officiated the 2021 Forestry Appreciation Ceremony at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu, which acknowledged the excellent work performance of outstanding forestry officers and staff, as well as other relevant forestry stakeholders.

Other significant activities and achievements of the department in 2021 include the initiation of the

Transformation Plan for Forest Plantations (TPP), venturing into innovative financing based on nature-based solutions, Campaign on Planting 100 Million Trees, completion of the EU-REDD+ Project that focuses on community livelihood, and the launching of the Forest Offence Sentencing Guidelines.

The forest revenue collected in 2021 had exceeded the target by 22% and the prospect for higher revenue is anticipated in 2022 with the introduction of restricted log exports.

The department was also awarded with a five-star rating for Human Resources Information on Key Perfomance Indicator (SM2) in 2021 and Special State Award for the implementation of the Majlis Bersama Jabatan (MBJ) in 2019.

With the unwavering support and teamwork from all the officers and staff of the Sabah Forestry Department, the Chief Conservator of Forests is confident that the department would achieve greater heights and excel in sustainable forest management for the benefit and well-being of the people of Sabah.

Hardcopy of this 256-page Annual Report will be distributed to relevant agencies when printed within

a month. The digital version of the Annual Report 2021 is available from the Sabah Forestry Department website at http://www.forest.sabah.gov.my/docs/ar/2021/AR2021.pdf.