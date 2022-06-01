Social activist commends success of Dayak community

KUCHING (June 1): Gawai Dayak was first officially recognised and celebrated in Sarawak on 1 June 1965. It has since been the symbol of unity, hope and aspiration of the Dayaks, the majority ethnic group in Sarawak.

Traditionally after a rice harvest, Gawai is a thanksgiving day, however, social activist Dato Seri Ang Lai Soon in his Gawai message said things have changed in the last 50 years.

He noted that Dayaks are found in many fields of human endeavours and there are among them successful judges, doctors, nurses, lawyers, journalists, accountants, civil servants, police and armed forces personnel, immigration and Fire and Rescue officers, and diplomats to name a few.

Many businesses and industries in Sarawak are staffed by Dayaks while others have gone into politics as well, he added.

Commending the success of the Dayak community achieved, he said, “I am exceedingly proud of their achievements and contributions to the progress and prosperity of the country.”

This year like in the past few years, Gawai is celebrated in a most trying time with the war on the invisible and crafty Covid19 still not really over yet.

“As if this is not enough, there are wars, conflicts and unrest in some parts of the world. The people suffer untold miseries and sufferings, especially the poor, the sick and the underprivileged.

“Global economy is almost crippled beyond description. It affects almost everything on earth. Employment, family, food on the table, mental health, the ugly white collar crime, rising crime rate.”

Ang cautioned while many countries are reopening, the people must still continue to be careful and vigilant especially those who celebrate Gawai.

Global inflation and threatening famine caused by geopolitical tensions should be addressed immediately, and climate change and its ill effects on humankind, flora and fauna and the environment is a monumental issue.

“While all these man-made and natural disasters affect almost all parts of the world, most unfortunately, the less well-to-do are always the most greatly affected. It is expected that the effects of the pandemic and the geopolitical war will push tens of millions of people world-wide back into poverty.

“I bring such tidings of human despair up on what is supposed to be a joyous celebration to create awareness of how relatively blessed we are to be shielded from many of these instances of sufferings in other parts of the world.”

Ang pointed out as food and oil prices go up, inflation will go up and, inevitably, everyone will all be affected one way or another, even when the governments do their best to cushion the people from more severe effects.

“As we celebrate another Gawai festival, let us be reminded again to celebrate in moderation. Both humans and Planet Earth must stay healthy for their own sake and that of future generations. God bless our people. God bless our country.

“Selamat Ari Gawai, Gayu Guru, Gerai Nyamai. Selamat Kaamatan.”