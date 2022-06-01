SRDC chairman appeals for check on any hoarding of eggs

SIBU (June 1): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai has urged the authorities to check if there is hoarding by certain egg sellers.

He made the call after receiving many complaints from the public claiming difficulty in getting their share of eggs from the market.

“While the demand for food items such as eggs will soar during festive seasons, traders need to ensure there is adequate supply. I have received numerous complaints from the public that they are unable to obtain their supply of eggs.

“Therefore, I hope the relevant authorities such as the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) could look into the matter to check if there are traders who are hoarding the supply of eggs in anticipation of selling at higher prices.

“Difficulty in obtaining eggs has caused inconvenience to consumers, more so those celebrating the Gawai Dayak Festival,” Sempurai told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Adding on, he voiced concern that some consumers may attempt to panic buy to stock up and, in the process, deny others of their share.

On Monday, KPDNHEP Sibu branch chief Kelyn Bolhassan @ Haliward said there was always available and continuous supply of chicken eggs here.

He noted, however, that the high demand ahead of Gawai Dayak had caused eggs to run out quickly in the market.

A survey by Utusan Borneo at several stalls at Sibu Central Market on Sunday found that eggs there had sold out as early as 8am.

Meanwhile, Sempurai also revealed that he received complaints from several members of the public on difficulty obtaining ice cubes.

“If this is true, then it will be quite inconvenient to consumers especially those celebrating the festival, and more so with the current hot and dry weather.

“Perhaps workers in the ice factory had gone back home for the festive celebration. But there should be some contingency planning on the part of the operators,” he reckoned.