Travellers all excited for homecoming Gawai despite last-minute rush

KUCHING (June 1): Lela Wati Kedeni has not returned to her hometown Sri Aman for four years.

That is why this year’s Gawai Dayak means a lot to her as she finally gets to celebrate it with her grandparents there.

“The last time I was there (in Sri Aman) was in 2018. Currently, I work in Johor Baharu.

“I just arrived from Johor Bahru, at about 7pm this morning.

“Then, I rushed to the bus terminal,” she said when met by The Borneo Post at Kuching Sentral yesterday.

The city’s central bus terminal was not as packed as it was expected to be on the eve of Gawai Dayak, as many people had already arranged for early homecoming trips.

It was a contrast to the times before the Covid-19 pandemic, when travellers would throng the terminal up until the departure of the last express bus.

Some of those met at Kuching Sentral were very happy to be able to return home after several years of being away from their home towns and villages.

Marini Abdullah, 22, had made the arrangements to bring along her husband Awang Kuadha, 37, and their two young children to her hometown in Debak, and celebrate Gawai with her parents there.

“I have not gone back to Debak for four years now. I’m so glad that we’re able to return home this year and celebrate the occasion with my parents.

“Most important, I’m looking forward to enjoying the peanut biscuits, the barbeques and the ‘manok pansuh’ (chicken in bamboo),” she laughed.

Her husband said he was also excited to eat the ‘manok pansuh’ and also the ‘pulut Iban’ (glutinous rice).

“These are definitely the delicacies that I am excited to try.

“Of course, Gawai is actually family time, and I look forward to celebrating with my wife, my children and also with my parents-in-law,” said Awang.

Another traveller Gilves Jeffery, 22, said he was relieved that his leave request had been approved.

“I’m just so happy to be able to go back to my longhouse Saratok and celebrate Gawai with my loved ones.

“My parents had been calling me several times, saying that they missed me, even though it had only been six months since I last met them.”

Asked about his culinary must-haves for Gawai, Gilves blurted: “Everything barbequed! Chicken, pork, fish – you name it, I love it!”