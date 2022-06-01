Uggah: United efforts against Covid-19 enable Sarawak to celebrate Gawai

KUCHING (June 1): The united efforts to overcome Covid-19 pandemic for the past two years have allowed for a joyous and safe Gawai Dayak festival celebration this year, said Deputy Sarawak Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“As the chairman of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), I understand how tough it was for the past two years, particularly during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period,” said Uggah during a Gawai open house event hosted by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) top leadership at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

He pointed out there were a lot of frustrations and disappointments due to the loss of jobs and business opportunities caused by the economic havoc due to the pandemic.

However, he was heartened that the people in the state remained very cooperative and resilient in a united front to overcome the unprecedented global health crisis.

He said while Sarawak is transiting into the endemic phase of the pandemic, he hoped the public would remain cautious to safeguard against Covid-19 even when most of the standard operating procedures (SOP) had been relaxed.

Uggah also contended that Sarawak was a role model for other states in the country, where people in the state could celebrate various festivals together in a culturally and racially diverse society.

The open house event was hosted by PBB top leadership led by Uggah including federal Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi; state Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn and state Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

Others included Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala; Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu; federal Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Sum Agong; Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Native Law and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat; and state Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Martin Ben.