Warisan Kaamatan Open House in Kota Belud June 5

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan (Warisan) members from all over the state will be gathering in a Kaamatan Open House celebration at Kadamaian Square, Kota Belud on June 5.

Organizing chairman Zinin Andong Ajak said Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal will be the guest of honour of the open house that will start at 2pm.

“We are targeting around 2,000 Warisan members to attend the Kaamatan Open House,” he said.

A day before the open house, the organising committee has also prepared a forum that will be inviting party leaders and supporters from the grassroot to exchange views.

According to Zinin, Shafie is also expected to attend the forum, which aims to strenghten the party.

Some 400 participants from 18 zones are expected to be at the forum on June 4.

During the event, Zinin also said that the Warisan Propaganda Tour will be launched as a start of the party’s struggle to win the hearts of Kadazan-Dusun-Murut (KDM) community.

“There are many KDM who are still under Malaya influence. We want to reach them.

“We want to promote Warisan as a local party for all race and ethnic, and we want to show our sincerity to the KDM community,” he said in a press conference at Warisan office on Wednesday.