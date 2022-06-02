KOTA KINABALU (June 2): All the 32 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah recorded on Thursday are in Category 1 and 2 with no fatalities reported.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said seven districts recorded an increase while three districts saw a decline.

“The infection rates in affected areas were marginal, except in 17 districts,” he said.

Kota Kinabalu remains the only district to record double-digit cases with 13 new cases, the same as Wednesday’s.

A total of 12 districts recorded new cases of one figure ranging from one to three infections.

The number of districts with zero infections in the last 24 hours decreased from 18 on June 1 to 14 on June 2.