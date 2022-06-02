Baru wants association to not just focus on ‘adat’ but also well-being of Lun Bawang community

LAWAS (June 2): Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian has called on Persatuan Lun Bawang Sarawak (PLBS) to not only focus on ‘adat’ (custom) of its people, but also to prioritise other aspects such as education.

Baru, who is also Selangau MP, said that PLBS must be holistic in its approach and look at the whole aspect of the well-being and needs of the Lun Bawang community.

“I know that majority of the associations only prioritise their ‘adat’ or custom, which is good. However, I think association must be holistic.

“We must see how we can assist in improving the education, socio-economic, business, spiritual and many other aspects of the life of our people,” he said when officiating at the opening of Mini Irau Aco Lun Bawang (Lun Bawang Festival) held at Trusan here yesterday.

Baru pointed out that when the Christian missionaries came to Lawas, they did not only evangelise the Lun Bawang forefathers but also emphasised that all Lun Bawang children must go to school, as they believed that education could alleviate their status from being a poor community to a more progressive community.

However, Baru said in the last few years, he noticed that the number of young Lun Bawangs pursuing their tertiary education in colleges or universities had dropped.

“Not only that, their faith had weakened and dropped. And there is one major issue that has affected our people, from old to young and that is syabu,” he added.

Baru thus called on all parties, from PLBS members, community leaders, pastors, and political leaders to work together in finding best solution to overcome the drug issue.

The Mini Irau Aco Lun Bawang was organised by PLBS Trusan Laut branch in conjunction with the Gawai Dayak festival.

Among those present were PLBS president Dolphina Alau Balang and organising chairman Wilson Kamis Tagal.

Meanwhile, the main festival – the Irau Aco Lun Bawang Festival, which is usually held in June annually, has been postponed and instead will be held from Sept 2 to 4 this year in conjunction with Merdeka month and Hari Malaysia at Dataran Bandar Lawas.