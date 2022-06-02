Career exposure, self-development programme for youth at La Promenade Mall next week

KUCHING (June 2): The Bodhi Counselling Centre and Learning Hub By Hope Place are co-organising a career exposure and self-development programme for youth next week.

Titled ‘Be Your Life Designer’, the programme will be held at La Promenade Mall, Kuching-Samarahan Expressway. It will be conducted in Chinese on June 8 and 10 and in English on June 9 and 10. Each session starts from 9am to 6pm.

On June 10, there will be a full-day site visit and exposure to various jobs such as architect, safety management, mall digital marketing, interior designer, artist, barista, musician and software developer.

‘Be Your Life Designer’ is a programme designed to help teenagers or young adults explore and understand important elements in career development such as communication, personality, interpersonal relationship, and their work values before entering into the world of work.

Participation is limited to 10 to 15 persons per session.

To register, go to website https://bit.ly/be-your-life-designer.

There is a registration fee of RM150 per person, or RM200 per two persons (one pair). The fee includes meals, learning materials and certificates.

For more information, call 011-63305990.