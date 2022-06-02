Desa Dairy Farm refutes allegation that it only cares about profits

KOTA KINABALU (2 JUNE): The Desa Dairy Farm on Thursday refuted the allegation that the company only cares about profits and ticket sales to the extent of neglecting the comfort of visitors and causing traffic congestion at the popular tourist attraction in Kundasang, Sabah.

The allegation, which was made on a banner put up on the farm’s front gate, had also gone viral on social media.

Desa Dairy Farm agro-tourism manager, Mohd Farid Mohd Zaini, said it was an irresponsible and baseless allegation made by certain individuals with the aim of tarnishing the good name and image of the farm without taking into account the company’s contribution to the development of the local economy.

“We are truly disappointed with the banner that was illegally put up at the front gate of the farm on May 31 as it was written with words of wild allegation against the Desa Dairy Farm management,” he said in a statement here.

Elaborating, Mohd Farid said an efficient online ticketing system had been developed in a bid to address the issue of overflowing visitors which had given a very positive impact since the farm was reopened on Dec 12, 2021.

“However, the increase in the number of walk-in visitors wanting to enter the farm, especially from Pitas and the east coast, had affected the effectiveness of the entire system, especially during peak hours.

“As such, the farm management had taken immediate action to overcome the problem and we welcome any sincere and constructive feedback from the public to enable us to provide a better service,” he said, adding that the company also encouraged visitors to purchase their tickets online. – Bernama