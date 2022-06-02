Districts told to have list of development projects

KOTA KINABALU (2 JUNE): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin has urged administration at the district level to set up a comprehensive database of the portfolio of their respective districts to ease the implementation of development projects.

He said each district should have a list of ongoing and future development projects, as well as residents’ data in all villages.

“The data bank will make it easier for the government to plan and implement development projects according to priority and the needs of local residents.

“This is important to avoid overlapping of allocation from the Federal and State Governments,” he said when met at the Aidilfitri open house organized by Umno Tenom division at Dewan Masyarakat Datuk Seri Panglima Antanom recently.

Also present were Umno Sabah deputy chief Datuk Yakub Khan, Sabah Umno secretary Datuk Jafry Arifin, information chief and Umno Tenom division chief Datuk Raime Unggi.

Bung, who is also Sabah Works Minister, said the database was important to identify existing development projects in each district, especially cases involving damaged roads, bridges and drains, which the Public Works Department (PWD) was frequently held responsible for, even though they were built and implemented with allocation from other agencies such as the Rural Development Ministry and local authorities.

“If we have the data, we will be able to identify and convey the information swiftly to the relevant agencies for repair work.”

The Sabah Umno chief added that district officers should also know the number of houses and residents in each village to ease the process of channelling funds and assistance to the grassroots.

“The data is crucial to ensure no villager is left out from the assistance and development of basic infrastructure such as roads, water and electricity supply.

“We (the government) will continue to pay attention to rural infrastructure to achieve a balanced development and ensure no communities are neglected from development.”

Bung also urged district-level administrations to shift to digital system to enable savings in their management system.

“District officers should always cooperate with government agencies to coordinate the district administration system.”

He said lack of coordination in the administration system would cause delay in development and financial leakages.