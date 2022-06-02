First PBB join-Gawai open house goes well

KUCHING (June 2): Yesterday marked the first time Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Dayak leaders jointly hosted a Gawai Dayak open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

The Gawai Dayak 2022 open house was also a festive event longed for by the local community after a two-year lapse due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, Dayak leaders, particularly Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers as well as the elected representatives hosted Gawai open house at their respective residences.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and his wife Datin Amar Doreen Mayang were seen ready to usher in local dignitaries and guests 15 minutes before the start of the open house at 10am.

Among the PBB Dayak leaders with him were Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala and Deputy Minister for Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development (Youth and Sport Development) Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu.

Among the first guests extending their festive greetings were leaders from the Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI).

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang made their way into the convention hall before noon.

Also arriving with the couple were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The distinguished guests were then led to a platform where Abang Johari was invited to perform the ‘kujuk’ ceremony, which is an old tradition practised chiefly by the Iban community to welcome the guest of honour to their open house during the Gawai festival.

The word ‘kujuk’ literally means ‘a package wrapped in pua kumbu’.

At the ceremony, the Premier unwrapped the ‘kujuk’ by removing the pua kumbu. Inside the ‘kujuk’ was a rich variety of food items and gifts from the host of the open house.

Towards the end of the ceremony, the host represented by Uggah presented the unwrapped gift to Abang Johari.

Before Abang Johari and Juma’ani’s departure, the host organised a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the Gawai Dayak festival.

Prior to the Premier’s arrival, Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63, State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Batang Lupar MP Datuk Rohani Abdul Karim were among the local dignitaries thronging the open house.

Before 1.30pm, Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) leaders, Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen and Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong also extended their festive wishes to Uggah and other PBB Dayak leaders.