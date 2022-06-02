Gawai season a breaktime for many business folks in Kapit town

KAPIT (June 2): It goes without saying that Gawai Dayak is a merry celebration in villages and longhouses across this district, but with almost everyone returning home for the festival, the town has become quiet.

All shops are closed except the petrol stations, a cold-storage store, several inns and a handful of coffee-shops.

There is no daily hectic scene throughout Gawai season, says Kapit Chinese Chamber of Commerce chairman Kapitan Ling Hang Pin.

“The shops close down as the owners have given their assistants and helpers some time off after a year of hard work.

“Gawai is the time for them (workers) to return home and join their families in celebrating the ‘Harvest Festival’,” said the local community leader.

For Kimi Soon, he still opens his Kimi Café at Jalan Tan Sit Leong here, catering to his regular customers who are not celebrating Gawai.

“However, I only open half the premises, because my shop helpers are taking leave for Gawai.”

For local property developer Dato Yong Hua Sying, the situation is nothing new to him.

“My workers are taking a week-long Gawai leave, so the ongoing construction works stop for a while.

“I’m used to it. There’s a week of break during the Chinese New Year season, so it’s fair for my Dayak workers to also enjoy a one-week off during Gawai,” he said.

On the other hand, Stanley Ling is making full use of the week-long Gawai holiday, which usually coincides with the mid-term school break.

“I’m also taking a break until June 7.

“I use Gawai holiday to spend quality time with my wife, my kids and also my sibling in Sibu,” said the local repair and maintenance contractor.