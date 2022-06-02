GPS in strong position to face next general election regardless of when it is called, says Wee

KUCHING (June 2): Dato Richard Wee opines that the state ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is in a strong position to face the next general election regardless of when it is called.

The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president said this is based on the Sarawak state election results on Dec 18 last year.

“With the result of the recent Sarawak election, I think GPS is in a strong position, and is ready to face the general elections whenever it is called,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

He was commenting on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s recent indication that he was in no rush to call for the next general elections any time soon.

Ismail Sabri said it was not the right time to call the general elections in light of the rising costs in food and other living expenses.

The current parliamentary term is set to expire only next year. The last general elections were held on May 9, 2018.

The state polls last December saw GPS winning 76 out of the 82 seats contested. The seats that remained in the hands of the opposition were Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang, Engkilili, Bawang Assan and Ba Kelalan.

Wee felt that there was pressure for the federal government to call the general election given the unstable political environment at the federal level.

“It is hoped that with a general election, the instability can be sorted out,” he said.

On the rationale for pushing back the next general election, he said: “The prime minister or the present (federal) government would not want to call for election when the sentiment of the people is unhappy with the rising costs of living, and the weak economy of the country.”

He asserted that the main focus of the federal government should be to tackle the economy and the cost of living issues of the people.

“And hopefully with measures put in place by the government, the inflation and rising costs of goods can be brought under control.

“However, the current federal government is between a rock and a hard place in so far as the election and the economic situation of our country,” he said.

Asked whether he concurred with Ismail Sabri that it is not the right time to call the next general election soon, Wee said it is the decision of the prime minister when to call the election.

When prompted for measures to help address the rising costs of living, the Chinese community leader said there are short-term and medium-term measures that the federal government could go about.

Among the short-term measures, he said, are to continue the subsidy for the basic commodity, and ensure ample supply of goods through efficient management of supply chain.

He added that the federal government could also strive to make sure that transparent and strict enforcement is in place to keep any market manipulation at bay.

On medium-term measures, Wee said the federal government could focus on the management of micro-economy in increasing of interest rate to combat inflations.

“Those are the basic measures or ammunition that the federal government can do. The issue is whether the federal government has used up all the ammunition,” he said.