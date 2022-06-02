Hit and run suspect arrested after high-speed chase from Marudi to Lambir

LAWAS (June 2): A 57-year-old man was arrested in connection with the hit-and-run accident at Kampung Muhibbah in Marudi last night.

According to Marudi police chief DSP Ruslan Mat Kib, police received a call on the road accident involving a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a motorcycle at around 7pm.

“Upon receiving the call, a police team rushed to the scene but later found out that the SUV which had hit the motorcycle had fled towards Miri.

“This led to a high-speed chase by the police team from IPD Marudi (Marudi district police headquarters) for nearly an hour from Marudi until Lambir near Miri,” said Ruslan.

The suspect’s vehicle was later detained by a team of mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) personnel from IPD Miri district police headquarters after IPD Marudi contacted them for assistance.

Ruslan said the suspect was arrested at around 9pm and taken to Marudi police station.

Police are investigating the case under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Ruslan took the opportunity to extend his appreciation to the MPV personnel from IPD Miri for their fast action in helping to arrest the suspect.