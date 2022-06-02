Khairy: Free Covid-19 tests for haj pilgrims at MOH facilities

PUTRAJAYA (June 2): The Covid-19 RT-PCR tests for Malaysian pilgrims conducted at Health Ministry’s (MOH) facilities will be free of charge, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

In a statement today, he said pilgrims can contact the District Health Office or district Tabung Haji office for more information including the list of MOH facilities that provide the RT-PCR tests.

He added that haj pilgrims who chose to undergo the screening test at private health facilities would have to bear the cost themselves.

A total of 14,306 Malaysian pilgrims will perform the haj this year.

The Saudi Arabia government has stipulated that all pilgrims are required to have a negative result of the Covid-19 swab test within 72 hours prior to their arrival in the Holy Land. – Bernama