Labuan Chamber of Commerce revived, elects new exco

LABUAN (2 JUNE): Labuan Chamber of Commerce (LCC) held its annual general meeting last month and elected a new executive committee to serve for a two-year term.

This is the very first time that LCC is helmed by a new chairman, Daniel Doughty, since its establishment in 1977.

The association has been less active since the passing of its founder and chairman, Dato Francis Tee, last August.

“I am humbly honoured to serve my hometown and a chamber of commerce that is apolitical, non-racial and non-religion based,” said Doughty.

LCC’s history is significant to Labuan. It has served Labuan since 1977 by facilitating the transhipment activity between Labuan and the Philippines. In the early days Labuan thrived because of this activity.

“Thanks to our founder, The late Dato Francis Tee for being a visionary leader in creating this platform. Now, the new generation can play proactive roles and contribute,” he said.

The new exco consists largely of young leaders with different sets of skills and experiences.

There are also a few seasonal and experienced business leaders, including Labuan Chamber of Commerce founder’s son, Steven Tee.

“This is indeed a new beginning for Labuan Chamber of Commerce, we hope to rebuild and revitalise the chamber. While doing so, play an important role to grow the Labuan economy.

“We hope through our efforts, we could be the catalyst and bridge for a better dialogue between all Labuan business stakeholders, to find common ground and collectively fight for what is best for us all here in Labuan,” said Doughty.

He added LCC is ready to work closely with the government of the day and all government agencies, local leaders, as well as the local community to bring forth the best solution to spurring the Labuan economy.

“In weeks to come, our team will roll out a new logo, receive pending applications for memberships, introduce strategic patrons and most importantly carve out data-driven strategies and action plans that can help us drive our members’ businesses forward amidst known challenges that Labuan is currently facing.

“Hence LCC welcomes all Labuan business entities and local entrepreneurs to join us as needed change can only be achieved when the business community comes with a collected and united voice,” he said.

Doughty is a Professional Technologist, Chartered Logistician and an Accredited Public Relation Practitioner.

His experience spans 20 years in the various private, public-listed companies, GLC and NGO leadership roles in multiple industries. This includes tourism, conservation, public relations, blockchain, logistics, oil and gas and entrepreneurship.

He was formerly a member of the Board of Directors of Labuan Port Authority and Asian Supply Base and was tasked to play the role of a strategist and the lead facilitator for Labuan Economic Sector Coalition to help fixed Labuan’s logistics and supply chain issues that were impacting Labuan’s industries and socio-economy during the pandemic.