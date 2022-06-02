Limbang cops nab couple during Op Tapis

LAWAS (June 2): Police in Limbang nabbed a man and a woman for alleged possession of drugs in ‘Op Tapis’ last Monday.

Limbang police chief, Supt Parum Niot said the suspects, both jobless, were detained near the Tamu Limbang market at around 9am.

“Following the operation, the police nabbed a woman and a man with drugs suspected to be Syabu weighing about 57g worth about RM4,500,” he said in a statement today.

Parum added that initial information showed that the drugs were meant for distribution in Limbang.

“Police are investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 which carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction,” he said.