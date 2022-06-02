MACC opens 25 investigation papers on alleged mismanagement of Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA (June 2): A total of 25 investigation papers on alleged mismanagement of Covid-19 involving various offences had been opened, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He said the MACC would summon those involved to assist in the investigations and would also inform accordingly, the developments of the cases.

“Many individuals have been and will be called as each case is different,” he told reporters after launching a Journalist Empowering Programme with the MACC, here, today when asked on the matter

He did not rule out the possibility that the cases involved various agencies including the Ministry of Health.

On whether former Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba would be called to help in the investigations, Azam said any possible action would be taken, depending on the need.

Last May 25, Dr Adham was reported to have said that he would cooperate with the MACC following allegations of corruption and misappropriation of acquisitions related to Covid-19.

Dr Adham, who held the portfolio when the country was facing the pandemic, admitted to having personally received such complaints, explaining that these occurred at the administrative level. – Bernama