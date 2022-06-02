MMA advises public to avoid panic buying medicines

KUCHING (June 2): Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has advised the public to avoid panic buying and unnecessarily hoard medications that are not of immediately needed in light of the recent shortage of certain medicines in the market.

At the same time, its president Dr Koh Kar Chai hoped for a correction in the supply and demand situation of pharmaceuticals in the Malaysian market soon.

“If (left) uncorrected, even supply of other previously unaffected medications will be disrupted,” he said in a press statement today.

Dr Koh said the shortage of certain medications is not a new phenomenon, as it has been seen ever since countries around the world started emerging from the lockdown measures and resumed economic activities.

“Coupled with an unprecedented amount of demand for common medications brought on by the high incidence rate of Omicron, many pharmaceuticals, both manufacturers and distributors alike were caught off guard,” he said in a press statement today.

Dr Koh said the industry responded by placing higher orders for products from the manufacturers overseas.

“In the case of local manufacturers, they scrambled to increase their manufacturing capacities which are however also dependent on raw materials sourced from other countries.

Dr Koh said as this is a worldwide problem, imports of both the finished products as well as raw materials are affected.

“Local manufacturers are limited by their capacity to ramp up production. It is not a simple matter to increase the production just to address the shortfall of supplies in the market.

“Raw materials aside, manufacturing plants are built to certain specifications which may not allow any sudden and massive increase in the rate of production.”