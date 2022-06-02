PICKids: Over 70 pct of children in Sarawak fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUCHING (June 2): Over 70 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as of yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, 71.3 per cent of children in the state have been administered two doses of the vaccine.

This translates into 204,034 fully vaccinated children in Sarawak, which has been leading the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) since its rollout early February this year.

Nationally, 33.2 per cent or 1,180,415 children have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 217,996 or 94.1 per cent adolescents aged between 12 and 17 in Sarawak have been given two vaccine doses.

At the national level, 2,914,722 or 93.7 per cent of adolescents have been fully vaccinated.

In terms of total population, 83.5 per cent or 2,357,363 individuals across Sarawak have been fully vaccinated, while 55.6 per cent or 1,571,580 individuals have been administered the booster doses.

Nationally, 82.9 per cent or 27,070,260 individuals have been fully vaccinated, while 49.3 per cent or 16,100,274 individuals have received the booster doses.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded 23 new Covid-19 cases on the first day of Gawai Festival.

The state’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients was 47.1 per cent, the third lowest in the country yesterday.

This was way below the national rate of 60 per cent.

Selangor recorded the highest ICU bed usage rate at 83.9 per cent, followed by Kedah and Klang Valley at 76.7 per cent and 76 per cent respectively.

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed utilisation rates below the national rate were Perak (55.9 per cent), Sabah (49.6 per cent), Terengganu (48.9 per cent), Penang (47.5 per cent), Perlis (47.4 per cent), Labuan (42.9 per cent) and Pahang (35 per cent).