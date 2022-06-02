Police identify two teenagers found dead in car in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): Police have established the identities of the two teenagers found dead inside a parked Toyota Alphard in Cheras on Sunday.

Cheras district police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar identified them as Ahmad Danish Hakeem Hanafiah and Akmalharith Damia Zainul, both 19.

“Police are still investigating the case, and I can confirm their identities,” he told Bernama today.

He said the two were not residents of the condominium block in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras, near where the car was parked.

“The parking lot was open to the public but it was quite deserted despite having been completed two years ago. The victims’ car was the only vehicle parked there at the time,” he said.

“The car is believed to have been driven there by one of them. But the CCTV recording in the parking lot showed that neither the boy nor the girl exited the car at any time,” he said. – Bernama