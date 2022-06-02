RM54.5 million Sabah State Education Fund launched

KOTA KINABALU (2 JUNE): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Barisan Nasional (GRS-BN) State Government has launched the Sabah State Education Fund (TPNS) with a sum of RM54.5 million to date as one of the initiatives to develop the education agenda in Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the education fund aimed to assist underprivileged Sabahan students, especially those from B40 households, to pursue tertiary education.

He said the initiative, themed “Sponsorship Opportunities for All”, would be disbursed to eligible applicants starting this year.

He said the TPNS was established as an initiative under the Yayasan Sabah Group Strategic Transformation Plan 2015-2023 to collect funds to provide more sponsorship opportunities to Sabahans who successfully entered higher learning institutions.

“The State Government welcomes the initiative by Yayasan Sabah Group to complement the government’s effort to develop the education agenda in the state.

“The launching of TPNS is timely and reflects the State Government’s commitment and concern towards the future of our younger generation through the Yayasan Sabah Group.

“The commitment is crucial for the implementation of Phase 1 of the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan 1.0, 2021-2025 in March 2021, in which human capital and people’s wellbeing is one of the main thrusts,” he said when launching the TPNS at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Thursday.

To date, Hajiji said TPNS has amassed RM54.4 million contributed by the Sabah State Government, Benta Wawasan Sdn Bhd, Sabah Softwoods Berhad, Innoprise Plantations Berhad, Lau Gek Poh Foundation, Ikatan Kayangan Sdn Bhd and Usahawan Borneo Group.

He urged all parties, including large companies who are operating and enjoying profits in Sabah, to step forward and contribute to TPNS, adding that donations to the education fund are eligible for tax relief.

“My hope is that the fund will enable more Sabahan students pursue their higher education in the country and abroad.

“The younger generation are the most valuable assets to our state because they are the future pillars and leaders of our country.”

Hajiji, who is also the chairman of Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustees, said the State Government emphasized on human capital development in the state.

He said various incentives were provided under the State Budget 2022 to enhance education, including TPNS, which was one of the touch points of the budget.

In line with the State Government’s commitment to human capital development through education, he said the provision of scholarships for further studies would be maintained with an allocation of RM55 million.

“Students who are enrolled in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses will be given priority in the sponsorship to fulfil future market demands.”

This year, Hajiji said a new initiative would be implemented, namely Bantuan Ihsan Tabungan Pendidikan Negeri (Bistari) with an allocation of RM5 million.

He said the State Government, through Bistari, would offer each Sabahan child born in 2022 an assistance of RM100 for their National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) under the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

Apart from the various education assistance programmes, he said the government always strived to increase allocation for scholarships, grants and loans for education and training.

“Between 1967 and 2021, the Yayasan Sabah Group has spent RM768,981,057.74 on sponsorship for secondary and tertiary education which had benefitted 114,934 students.”

He added that the State Government has also allocated RM10 million to ease the burden of the families of students through a one-off cash aid of RM2,000 to undergraduate students and RM1,500 for diploma students under the Higher Learning Institution Registration Cash Assistance (Budi) programme, which was targeted at B40 households.

To date, he said 1,079 students have been approved out of the 5,000 students who were expected to receive the assistance under Budi, which involved an allocation of RM10 million.

He said other initiatives included the distribution of 10,000 laptops through Bantuan Ihsan Komputer (Baik) to poor students who were about to sit for public examinations.

“These assistances are implemented to ensure no groups are neglected in obtaining the best education, especially the B40 group.”

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Special Tasks Minister cum TPNS Implementation Committee chairman Datuk Dr Haji Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif, Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, Yayasan Sabah director cum Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd chairman Dato’ Sri Gulamhaidar @ Yusof bin Khan Bahadar, JP.