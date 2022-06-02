Sabah government to issue ID to foreigners – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (June 2): The state government will proceed with the issuance of foreigner identification card in Sabah.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the decision was made after obtaining a majority consensus at a townhall session here on June 2.

“This long-standing problem must be solved, otherwise it will be impossible to be resolved.

“We now have come to a stage where we need the political will to resolve it, and I am very happy to say that the federal government has given us this opportunity to resolve on our terms.

“That is why we can work together to resolve this, because no one can solve without the support of one another. We need the state government, the federal government, the people, the opposition … everybody,” he said at a press conference in Thursday.

Jeffrey, who heads a special committee on the issue, said the Foreigner Data Digitalisation Townhall that was attended by politicians, NGOs, community leaders and government representatives saw 89 per cent of attendees in favour of the issuing identification, while 99 per cent voted in favour of data digitalisation.

He also said that the report of the townhall session would be submitted to the state cabinet before being brought to the Home Ministry.

When asked when the data collection will start, Jeffrey said it would begin as soon as possible and had looked into setting up the machinery.