Sarawak central region bodybuilders invited to join inaugural Swan Classic 2022 Championship

By Philip Wong on Sarawak, Sports

The poster for the Swan Classic 2022 Championship.

SIBU (June 2): Bodybuilders from Sarawak central region including Bintulu are invited to take part in the inaugural Swan Classic 2022 Championship, to be held at the Malay Union Club (MUC) Hall at 6.30pm on June 25.

The competition, organised by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Pelawan branch, is divided into three categories – bodybuilding (open), physical and fitness.

It is open only to bodybuilders who have never won any Mr Championship Sarawak, Mr Malaysia or any other international championship.

To register, those interested can go to website https://forms.gle/BQwTjQkTK9WeoPjD7.

For further enquiries, contact Chia Soon Cheong (016-8861015), Martin Voon, (016-8895600) or Alfie Khan (013-5787135).

