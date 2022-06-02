Sarawak central region bodybuilders invited to join inaugural Swan Classic 2022 Championship

SIBU (June 2): Bodybuilders from Sarawak central region including Bintulu are invited to take part in the inaugural Swan Classic 2022 Championship, to be held at the Malay Union Club (MUC) Hall at 6.30pm on June 25.

The competition, organised by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Pelawan branch, is divided into three categories – bodybuilding (open), physical and fitness.

It is open only to bodybuilders who have never won any Mr Championship Sarawak, Mr Malaysia or any other international championship.

To register, those interested can go to website https://forms.gle/BQwTjQkTK9WeoPjD7.

For further enquiries, contact Chia Soon Cheong (016-8861015), Martin Voon, (016-8895600) or Alfie Khan (013-5787135).