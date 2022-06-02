Sarawak Laksa, Kolo Mee among delicacies proposed to be recognised as national heritage foods

KUCHING (June 2): Several iconic Sarawak delicacies including the Sarawak Laksa and Kolo Mee have been proposed by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to be recognised as national heritage foods, said its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said this is part of the ministry’s efforts to promote and keep the country’s food heritage alive.

“Food is listed in the National Heritage Register under the intangible heritage category.

“Nasi Lemak, Roti Canai and Teh Tarik were among the foods listed as national heritage in 2009 and have remained popular until today,” she said at the ‘Nang Nyaman’ Malaysia Food Festival (MFF) 2022 held at Malaysia Handicraft Sarawak Branch in Petra Jaya today.

In addition to the Sarawak Laksa and Kolo Mee, Nancy said the Kelabit community’s Nuba Laya (rice wrapped in leaf) as well as the traditional food of Bugis community namely the Burasak (coconut milk and rice mixed and wrapped in banana leaf) and Borongko, a steamed delicacy made with bananas, coconut milk and eggs were also proposed by the ministry to be recognised as national heritage foods.

Sarawak currently has nine delicacies which have been declared as national heritage foods namely Manok Pansoh in 2009, Umai (2009), Bubur Pedas Sarawak (2009), Sayur Midin Goreng (2015), Sarawak Kek Lapis (2015), Kelupis (2015), Tebaloi (2015), Celorot (2015), and Penyaram (2018).

Nancy pointed out that despite the recognition, not all national heritage foods are able to continue their popularity over time.

“In fact, there are even heritage foods that are now increasingly hard to find or almost extinct.

“That is why the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia through the National Heritage Department (JWN) continues the effort to promote our heritage food culture by prioritising on two initiatives,” she said.

She said one of the initiatives was to recognise food as heritage and documentation of heritage foods under the National Heritage Act 2005.

“A total of 213 foods in the country have been declared as national heritage foods,” she said.

The other initiative, she noted, was to place emphasis on research, documentation and publication of books related to heritage foods and endangered foods.

“To date, JWN has published more than six books on national heritage food to help the continuity of heritage food as well as to encourage the younger generation to learn how to make heritage food,” she said.

She also said that the ministry through JWN is planning to nominate ‘Malaysia Breakfast’ (food taken by Malaysians for breakfast such as Roti Canai, Nasi Lemak, Teh Tarik and so on) in 2024 and ‘Festive Food’ (food taken by Malaysians during festive occasions such as Lemang, Kuih Bakul, Chittu Urunde and others) in 2026 to be recognised as national heritage food.

On ‘Nang Nyaman’ MFF 2022, Nancy said the organisation of the food festival encompassed efforts to recreate or breathe new life into the country’s tourism products as well as in line with the ministry’s efforts to uphold Sarawak’s heritage foods.