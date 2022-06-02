Seven people reported safe after boat sinks near resort in Lubok Antu

KUCHING (June 2): All seven people were reported safe after their boat sank in the waters of Aiman Resort in Lubok Antu yesterday.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson, they received a report on the incident at around 6.30pm yesterday.

“According to preliminary information, all of the victims were still floating around the location of the sunken boat,” said the Bomba spokesperson.

However, the spokesperson said when Bomba and police arrived at the scene, all of the victims, comprising three men and four women, had safely reached the resort jetty.

All of the victims were then taken to a nearby hospital for a medical examination, the spokesperson added.

He said the operation ended at 9.25pm.