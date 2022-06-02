Shafee tests positive for Covid-19, Najib’s 1MDB audit trial tomorrow expected to be postponed

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19, which means the court proceedings tomorrow cannot go on for Najib’s trial over the alleged tampering of the auditor-general’s audit report on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Rahmat Hazlan, another one of Najib’s lawyers, confirmed this today.

“It’s not going on, Tan Sri has no further MC, but he has been tested positive for Covid,” he told Malay Mail.

Rahmat said that Shafee had tested positive for Covid-19 via the rapid test kit on Tuesday and had yesterday received the confirmation via the PCR test.

Rahmat said Najib’s lawyers wrote to the High Court yesterday regarding this, adding that the High Court had replied today.

The next scheduled date for this trial is June 24, Rahmat said.

Tomorrow was initially scheduled to be the replacement day for the High Court’s hearing of the public prosecutor’s application to have the other accused person in this trial — former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy — called in as a prosecution witness, as well as Najib’s objections to Arul Kanda becoming a witness against him. – Malay Mail