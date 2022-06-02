Wan Junaidi: Cabinet has no objection to select committee’s draft on anti-party hopping Bill

KUCHING (June 2): The Cabinet has no objection to the draft proposed by the Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) on the much-anticipated anti-party hopping Bill, says Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said the Cabinet was informed yesterday (June 1) on the proposed amendments to the Federal Constitution regarding the issue of party hopping.

“Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun had given an explanation to the Cabinet regarding the constitutional amendment and the Cabinet had no objection to the draft proposed by the PSSC,” he said in a statement.

Wan Junaidi, who is also PSSC chairman, pointed out that however, the Cabinet had called for two issues to be detailed and refined by the PSSC.

He said according to the Dewan Rakyat Standing Order 85, information regarding the special committee cannot be disclosed to the public yet as the matter is still under discussion at PSSC level.

“Overall, the Bill has been taken into account by the Cabinet and the questions they raised will be brought to the PSSC on June 7 to be scrutinised before the proposed Bill is finalised,” said the Santubong MP.

Wan Junaidi last week told a press conference in Putrajaya that among the contents of the Bill included that MPs who have been expelled by their party will not be affected by the proposed anti-party hopping law.

He said the proposed anti-party hopping law provisions would only apply to MPs who quit the party they had contested under to join another party or become an independent.

The proposed anti-party hopping Bill is expected to be tabled during the Parliamentary Sitting next month.