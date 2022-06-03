29th longhouse for 24 families in Matunggong

MATUNGGONG (June 3): Twenty-four families will have their own space when the 29th long house is built in Kampung Toporoi here.

Minister in the Prime Minister Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the Block 2 of the Toporoi Longhouse is built with modern design, including three bedrooms and an attached toilet.

Speaking during the project’s groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Ongkili said this was the biggest fund allocated for the construction of a longhouse.

“A total of RM3.2 million was allocated for the 24-door longhouse, which will begin construction soon and expected to be completed by April next year,” he said.

The Kota Marudu Member of Parliament added that apart from longhouses, Hardcore Poor Housing Project (PPRT) is also built for low-income families.

“We have 450 PPRT houses under the Agropolitant Programme in Gana, of which 100 houses are due to be handed over to the recipients in the next three months,” he said.

Ongkili added that as part of the poverty eradication programme, locals here are encouraged to take part in the agricultural sector to increase income.

“Apart from planting coconut and walit farming, hill paddy farmers should also consider planting corn in between seasons, particularly for feed grain.

“Both the Federal and State agricultural ministries are focusing in urging small-time farmers to participate in animal feed grain production in light of the urgent need of the product,” he said.

But, he stressed that farmers should attend seminars and courses to get themselves updated with the latest farming methods.