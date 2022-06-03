3,715 liters of diesel seized in Penampang

KOTA KINABALU (June 3): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sabah seized 3,715 liters of subsidised diesel during a raid in Penampang early Friday morning.

Sabah KPDNHEP enforcement officer Zulfamy Mat Udi said the 1.40am raid was carried out following a tip-off and weeks of surveillance of a store that was believed to have kept subsidised diesel in the district.

“During the raid, the enforcement team found 3,550 liters of diesel inside plastic tanks kept in the store, while five containing 165 liters of diesel were found in a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

“A man, who was inside the vehicle, was detained for investigation,” said Zulfamy in a statement on Friday.

Investigation shows that the premises did not have any permit to store controlled items.

The 3,715 liters of diesel, the vehicle and other equipment worth a total of RM60,487.75. were seized for further investigation, said Zulfamy.

The case will be investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.