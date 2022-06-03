51 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 3): Sabah recorded 51 new Covid-19 cases on Friday with the highest number in Kota Kinabalu.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that 26 cases were reported in the state capital, nine in Penampang, three in Putatan, two each in Sipitang and Tuaran, and one each in Keningau, Kinabatangan,

Kota Belud, Kuala Penyu, Papar, Pitas, Sandakan, Tambunan and Tawau.

Thirteen other districts reported zero cases.

All the cases were in category A and B.