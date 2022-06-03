Disposal of stolen items: Man, woman fined RM3,000 in default 7-month jail

KUCHING (June 3): A man and a woman were fined RM3,000 in default seven-month imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here over disposal of stolen items.

Rashid Shahrudin, 30, and Christie Ong, 28, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar to the charge framed under Section 414 of the Penal Code, read together Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to seven years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Both were unrepresented by any counsel.

The two are accused of voluntarily assisting in the disposal of housing construction materials belonging to a 47-year-old man, at a house in Mile 13 of Jalan Kuching-Serian here, at around 4pm on May 24 this year.

Based on facts of the case, the complainant’s neighbour had told him about some individuals who came to the house in a lorry on the day of the incident, where they took 44 pieces of zinc roof sheets and also four rolls of insulation foil.

It is stated that at the time, the house had yet to be occupied by the complainant, and the items were meant for renovation works on the unit.

The loss incurred by the complainant is estimated at RM4,880.

The house owner then lodged a police report and also requested the police to conduct regular patrols in the area.

Acting upon the report, police arrested Rashid and Ong on May 26.

The two were found selling several pieces of roof sheets and the insulation foil belonging to the complainant.

The prosecuting officer is ASP Rogayah Rosli.