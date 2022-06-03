Govt-PH MoU has no expiry date, says Annuar Musa

KOTA KINABALU (June 3): The government’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakatan Harapan (PH) on Transformation and Political Stability has no “expiry date”, said MoU Negotiation and Implementation Committee member Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Instead, the Minister of Communications and Multimedia said the MoU stated that the government and PH had agreed not to hold the 15th General Election (GE15) before July 31.

“The MoU has no expiry date, many who misunderstand need to be corrected. What was agreed was that the GE15 cannot be held before July 31.

“But the MoU with the Members of Parliament, including the opposition, with the government, specifically the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) has no expiry date and the MoU provides backing for the PM until Parliament is dissolved. Upon dissolution, it’s up to the Prime Minister and the leadership to decide,” he told reporters here last night.

He said this when met after the Communications and Creative Industry Digital Economy Council (MEDIKK) Meeting dinner, which was also attended by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan.

On Sept 13, 2021, the Federal Government and PH had inked an MoU to establish bipartisan cooperation covering the areas of strengthening the plan to fight Covid-19, transformation of the administration, Parliamentary reforms, ensuring judicial independence, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and formation of a steering committee.

Asked for a suitable date for the dissolution of Parliament and to hold GE15, Annuar said it shouldn’t be too late that it gave Barisan Nasional (BN) opponents an advantage and not too early that the party itself is not sufficiently prepared.

“It will be held when we are ready, the party leadership will decide when that will be. Preparation is in terms of organisation, data collation, funding and the situation the people are in. If we do it (hold GE15), when the people are suffering, we won’t feel happy… all these have to be studied in detail,” he said.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri said he would not delay even for a second the dissolution of Parliament to make way for GE15 if BN is ready. — Bernama