Health Ministry: Meds supply stable, enough to treat HFMD surge

KUALA LUMPUR (June 3): Malaysia’s supply of pharmaceutical products was adequate and capable of meeting the surge in demand due to hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases, said the Health Ministry (MoH).

Responding to reports on the shortages involving medicines used for HFMD and others used for common ailments, the ministry indicated that any apparent shortage was limited to specific brands rather than categories of medication.

“At this time, there are no products experiencing supply issues because there are many other products that can be used as alternatives from other brands with the same indications.

“Manufacturers have also increased their output capacity to fulfil high demand,” Norhaliza A Halim, the ministry’s senior director of Pharmaceutical Services, said in a statement.

She said the ministry met yesterday with pharmaceutical industry players such as Malaysian Organisation of Pharmaceutical Industries (MOPI), Pharmaceutical Association of Malaysia (PhAMA) and Malaysian Association of Pharmaceutical Suppliers (MAPS) through the Pharmaceutical Services Programme.

The feedback received indicated that demand has spiked for products with paracetamol as an active ingredient, Vitamin C as well as children’s medications for cough and flu.

Deputy Health Minister I Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said on Wednesday that HMFD cases have increased 28 times compared to the same period last year.

Children below the age of six represent the age group most vulnerable to HMFD, which led to the closure of preschools and nurseries in some areas. — Malay Mail