Jendela projects in Sabah on track – Annuar

KOTA KINABALU (June 3): The implementation of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) and point of presence (PoP) projects in Sabah is on track despite challenges faced by several implementing companies.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said a meeting was held here on June 3 where representatives from all over the country discussed their challenges and views on several issues.

“Sabah and Sarawak are very challenging states. While we are implementing the on-going Jendela and Pop projects, several companies who are doing the work said they are having problem. However, I am satisfied with the progress.

“That is why during this meeting many issues have been brought up and we need to look on how to coordinate implementation with the state government.

“During the meeting, I have proposed to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to work with state representatives to streamline process by taking guidance from other states so that we can summarise things that can be improved,” he said.

Earlier, Annuar attended the first meeting of Creative and Communication Industry Digital Economy Council here.

He also said that the country is undergoing a relatively large program implementation, involving a total of RM50 billion investment to put Malaysia at the forefront in providing the best broadband.

In the meeting, he said it is important for MCMC to cooperate with the people’s representatives because the voice of the people needs to be given attention.

According to Annuar, the 4G coverage in Sabah is at 86.9 percent for populated areas, but the internet quality in some areas still does not reach the required speed.

Annuar said apart from upgrading the telecommunication equipment at the towers, the government is currently examining other technologies other than satellite broadband.

“In the meeting we have discussed to examine some of the latest technologies that can help to reach services in remote areas including low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites or radio access network or even white space TV.

“These are three technologies that are being evaluated by MCMC especially in interior areas that are uneconomical to install fibre optic networks.

“We look at these available technology because our target is to make sure all populated areas must be 100 per cent has internet coverage by the end of 12th Malaysia Plan,” he added.