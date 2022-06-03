JPJ bans heavy vehicles entering KL’s main roads during peak hours

KUALA LUMPUR (June 3): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has prohibited all company operators or drivers of goods vehicles involving heavy vehicles with laden weight (BDM) exceeding 7,500 kilogrammes from entering the main roads into the city centre from 6.30am until 9.30pm and 4.30pm until 7.30pm every day.

The prohibition follows a JPJ observation showing the entry of heavy vehicles into the city during peak hours, namely in the mornings and evenings had contributed to the traffic congestion and eventually affected the smooth traffic flow in the Klang Valley.

“Roads that are gazetted with travel restrictions of at least five kilometres from the city centre, starting from the entrance to the city centre will be marked by placing a special signboard with the time stamp prohibiting heavy vehicles from entering the city centre,” said JPJ in a statement yesterday.

Among the roads gazetted with restrictions in the mornings and evenings for goods vehicles included all roads in Kuala Lumpur city centre, Jalan Kuching from Taman Wahyu in Jalan Ipoh to the city centre, Jalan Genting Klang from TAR College until the city centre and Jalan Cheras from Taman Midah to the city centre.

Meanwhile, roads gazetted with time restrictions in the evenings included Jalan Kepong, Jalan Ipoh from Bulatan Kepong until Jalan Batu Caves, Karak Highway, Jalan Gombak from Jalan Kampung Bandar Dalam until the Kuala Lumpur border, Jalan Genting Klang and Jalan Cheras beginning from Jalan Pudu until Jalan Tenteram.

According to the statement, the ban on goods vehicles entering the main roads in the federal capital has been enforced for a long time, however, since entering the transition to the endemic phase, heavy vehicle drivers are disregarding this rule and resulting in a visible increase in the number of vehicles on the road.

“Those who choose to disregard this can be compounded not more than RM300 or charged in court where the fine imposed will not be less than RM300 and not exceeding RM2,000,” it added. — Bernama