Kapit prepares to host state-level celebration of Agong’s birthday

KAPIT (June 3): Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut oversaw the rehearsal for the state-level birthday celebration of Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, here yesterday.

The event, scheduled for this weekend, is also set to host the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

“It’s a short Gawai holiday for me this year, as I must oversee the preparations of the state-level birthday celebration of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong.

“My team and I must run the rehearsal to make sure that everything will proceed in an orderly manner,” said Cerisologo in a statement yesterday.

He held an open-house gathering at Rumah Jawa, Sungai Amangin Selirik here yesterday, where he and his family spent the first and second day of Gawai Dayak celebration.

On Gawai Eve, he hosted a party at his official residence here, Sri Kapit.

“This is where we celebrate Gawai.

“For Christmas, we would celebrate it at my wife’s village in Simunjan,” he said.

Among the guests of his Gawai Eve event were community leaders Pemanca Yong Thu Fook, Pemanca Abang Hamzah Bolhassan, Penghulu Sia Shui Poh, Penghulu Wong Kie Ing, Penghulu Sng Chee Hun, Kapitan Yiap Yii Hoo, and Kapitan Ling Hung Ping.