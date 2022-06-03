Kembara Riuh Keluarga Malaysia: A path towards sustainability of creative arts & culture industry

KUCHING (June 3): Culture is who we are and what shapes our identity.

Within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted in September 2015 by the United Nations, the international development agenda refers to culture for the first time.

This has been lauded by UNESCO as “an unparalleled recognition”. The promotion of culture is an end in itself, and at the same time it contributes directly to other aspects of SDG that includes economic growth and inclusive societies.

Recognising the importance of the Creative Arts and Culture industry in Nation building, the Government is committed to reviving this industry as we enter into the endemic stage, through the implementation of various initiatives – the key mission being job creation, connecting the community with creatives and curating products and talents from the Malaysian creative industry to support the increase of it’s economic contribution to the Nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Development of the ‘Orange Industry’ within the SDG framework envisions a future which is equitable, inclusive, harmonious and sustainable. This industry has been identified as a strategic contributor towards the development of a sustainable economy, social and environment, at the same time preserving cultural heritage and fostering creativity.

One such attraction is the much anticipated ‘Kembara RIUH Keluarga Malaysia’, the brainchild of the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Annuar Musa.

RIUH aims to bring together local creative entrepreneurs and arts practitioners from 10 branches of the creative industry covering music, performing arts, content creation, literature, design, cultural and traditional arts, culinary arts, visual arts, fashion and creative education.

This Nationwide Programme is expected to create at least 5,000 job opportunities in 14 locations throughout Malaysia, while supporting more than 2,000 local businesses.

In its second edition, RIUH now crosses the South China Sea to its first East Malaysia location, Sabah – ‘The Land Below the Wind’. Sabah is blessed with an abundance of cultural heritage as well as creativity. The state possesses resources that clearly needs to be protected and managed with utmost care. This aspect of Sabah plays an important role in driving and enabling SDG goals.

The Sabah-leg of RIUH, themed ‘RIUH BAH!’ is hosted by MyCreative Ventures, an agency under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (K-KOMM) together with Hotlink over a three-day period from 3rd to 5th June at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

‘RIUH BAH!’ features talents and skills of practitioners of the Arts from the 10 branches of the creative industry, including various ethnic groups of Sabah to fulfill one of the objectives of RIUH – connecting creative entrepreneurs, culturalists and artists with the local community, at the same time enhancing awareness on the importance of the Creative Industry towards strengthening unity through arts and culture, under the banner of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’.

‘RIUH BAH!’ brings together entrepreneurs, culturalists and artists from various communities, each showcasing their wares, talents and culinary skills, creating sales opportunities for entrepreneurs who set stalls at the RIUH site. This platform will also provide the opportunity for networking among participants – potentially fostering recruitment and business partnerships in the creative industry and directly reviving the economy of the community and the state of Sabah.

This initiative of K-KOMM is part of the ‘Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia’, Sabah which was officiated by the Prime Minister, Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on 20th May 2022.

Through ‘RIUH BAH!’, this aspiration is brought to the people of Sabah with the support of the State Government and agencies under K-KOMM including MyCreative Ventures, the Department of Information (JaPen), Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) as a media partner and the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

The Government’s efforts towards elevating the importance of Creative, Arts and Culture industry will potentially place the Nation as an important player in achieving Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 9 – Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and foster innovation.

In the context of culture ‘Target 9.3’ of the SDG looks at increasing access of small-scale creative industry and enterprises to financial services, including affordable credit as well as their integration into value-chains & markets.

All efforts towards committing to sustainable development building of communities, including to boost the attractiveness of Malaysia’s creative industry have created a path towards the sustainability of the Creative Arts & Culture industry.

This will in turn be an important factor in boosting tourism and highlighting the Nation’s unique offerings.

Arts and Culture are a nation’s most precious heritage. It is through these that that we reveal to ourselves and to others the inner vision that guides us as a Nation. Our culture, tradition and language are the very foundation of the nation’s identity.

As our nation progresses, we must strive to preserve this foundation and keep it strong. It is hoped that ‘RIUH BAH! Bersama Hotlink’ would provide a boost to the creative community and prove to be a strong platform in support of creative Malaysia especially for the people of Sabah.