Lawas MP calls on Lun Bawang association to set up own HQ

LAWAS (June 3): The committee members of Persatuan Lun Bawang Sarawak (PLBS) have been called to establish its own headquarters.

In pointing this out, Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong said such a need had been highlighted by the past presidents of the association, but had yet to be realised.

“Therefore, I challenge the association – we must have our own HQ and from there, we will move forward.

“Take a look at the Persatuan Bisaya in Limbang – they’re able to hold big buffalo races, and they have their own field and hall.

“This (setting up headquarters) is a challenge for us in PLBS,” he said in his speech for the closing ceremony of the ‘Mini Irau Aco Lun Bawang’ (Lun Bawang Mini Festival) in Trusan on Friday evening.

Henry, who is the federal Deputy Minister of Transport, pointed out that he had previously requested for a mini-headquarters to be set up in Trusan but this could not materialise due to unavailability of land there.

“The government had wanted to take back the grant, but I told the minister – what if I were to give away a piece of my land (in Long Tuan) for free (to build the headquarters), to which they agreed.

“Now, there is a small Lun Bawang cultural centre in Long Tuan, (but) that’s not what we wanted. We wanted a bigger one,” he said.

Touching on development in Lawas, Henry said the highly-anticipated Lawas Airport would be built near Siang-Siang Laut.

According to him, the runway at the new airport would stretch over 2,500m, over the 1,500m at the current short take-off and landing facility (STOLport).

He also mentioned that a Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) would be built in Lawas.

On this project, he said it had reached the tender stage.

“Upon completion, our bright students would no longer have to go to the MRSMs outside of Lawas,” he said.

On the issue of citizenship, Henry called upon fellow Lun Bawang folks who had yet to obtain their personal documents, to give their names to their respective community leaders.

On the issue of stateless children being denied schooling due to their citizenship status, Henry called upon the teachers to provide information about them so that they could be given assistance.

“I have informed the DO (District Officer) and the (Limbang) Resident. They (teachers) can give the children’s names to the DO, the Resident or myself. We will do our best to assist.”

Organised by PLBS Trusan Laut branch, the mini festival in Trusan was held in celebration of this year’s Gawai Dayak.

PLBS president Dolphina Alau Balang and event’s organising chairman Petrus Abai were among some 1,000 people attending the festival.