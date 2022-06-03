Lee: Airlines free to increase flights to S’wak

MIRI (June 3): Airlines are free to increase flights to meet demand, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“Now we don’t control flights anymore. If airlines want to increase flights, just write to us,” he said when met during a Gawai Dayak visit yesterday.

He stated that with direct international flights coming from Singapore to Miri and Kuching, Sarawak has recorded an increase in visitors.

“Currently, AirAsia and Scoot airlines have direct flights from Singapore to Miri and Kuching.”

Lee was glad that the ambience of Gawai Dayak celebration was more like pre-Covid days with families reuniting after a long period of pandemic induced separation.

“Yesterday during my Gawai visiting in Kuching and Serian, I saw a lot of smiling faces. Some have not seen their families the past two years,” he shared.

He reminded Sarawakians to continue the tradition of Gawai Dayak as a way of life.

“Celebrating together strengthens unity among all different races. This is an exemplary model of unity in diversity,” he added.

He thanked frontliners, the government and Ministry of Health (MoH) for efforts in controlling Covid-19 during the pandemic.

“Efforts by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, MoH and frontliners in implementing a successful vaccination programme helped put the pandemic under control so we have more relaxed standard operating procedures and all economic activities can resume,” he added.