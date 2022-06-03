Man in Miri suspects partner speaks ill of him, goes berserk

MIRI (June 3): A 64-year old suspect from Kampung Bakam here was arrested on June 1 for alleged criminal intimidation and causing hurt to his girlfriend, 47, after attending a Gawai Dayak gathering at RPR Batu 6 in Lutong.

Miri District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the suspect was arrested at his house around 12.15am following a police report lodged by the victim.

According to the report, the couple had earlier gone to a gathering at Lutong to celebrate Gawai with their families.

Upon returning home, it was believed that the suspect went berserk after suspecting that his girlfriend had been speaking ill of him at the gathering.

He was alleged to have slapped and threatened to cause injury to the victim.

Alexson said police are investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.