Matu Festival brings cheer to local folks

MUKAH (June 3): Matu Festival 2022 kicks off tomorrow (June 4) and ends June 8, in celebration of the small town being declared a full district May 5, 1991.

Matu District Officer Wan Hipni Wan Mohamad said the fun-packed five-day celebration includes sales of food and items by 100 participating stalls including a cooking demo from Matu Kitchen as well as sports programmes, among others.

He noted that the Matu Festival was first held in 2015 but was called off for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and therefore, called upon the public to come and add to the merriment of the celebration.

Visitors to the festival with a purchase of at least RM10 at any of the participating stalls, are eligible to participate in the lucky draw, he said.

The festival’s official opening ceremony will be held at 8pm Saturday night by Jemoreng assemblyman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg is expected to officiate at its closing ceremony on June 8.