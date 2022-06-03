More against punitive action to enforce use of Malay in civil service

KUCHING (June 3): Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has received support for slamming proposed punitive action to enforce the use of Malay language in the civil service.

Federation of Sarawak Chinese Associations (SFCA) president Dato Richard Wee said a policy to use Malay internationally is impractical and citizens should be encouraged to master more than one language in order to be more competitive.

“I agree with YB Karim. We are a multiracial, multicultural nation. The government should be practical and sensitive towards the society. Just like in Singapore, Bahasa Melayu is the official language of the country but they are practical enough in the usage of other languages,” Wee told The Borneo Post today.

“We should not be regressive but progressive with the global world that we live in now. In fact, we should encourage everyone to learn and master more languages of the world to make our self more conversant when we are dealing and engaging with the world.”

He said the proposed punitive action would be deemed regressive and one would wonder what punitive action can be levelled and taken by the government.

“This (federal) government seems to respond with knee-jerk reactions without thinking through the consequences that will affect the country. The more languages we master, the more competitive we are in this global world,” he stressed.

University of Tasmania professor in Asian Studies Dr James Chin also supported Abdul Karim’s comment on the issue, which he claimed has been politicised by certain politicians.

“Abdul Karim is saying what a lot of Malaysians are thinking that, every Malaysian knows you have to be proficient in two languages. It’s just being practical and nothing to do with nationalism,” he said.

According to him, politicising the use of the Malay language will add to the whole list of issues used to divide Malaysians.

“We have enough issues that divide Malaysians and we don’t need to add another one,” he said.

“For me the most interesting part is that it takes a Sarawakian to simply tell the truth about this issue. Politicians in Malaya (Peninsular Malaysia) are too afraid of the right wing lobby to say anything, and that is not a good thing. We need more common sense, and increasingly we can only get it from Sarawak.”

Abdul Karim, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president, was reported as describing the proposed national policy as “silly and stupid”.

He went on to defend English as Malaysia’s second national language, stating that it is an international language for trade, business, and communication.

He also pointed out that English is still being widely used by civil servants and in the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

The Asajaya assemblyman said civil servants should be encouraged to master or use English instead of being penalised for it.

He was reacting to Chief Secretary to the federal government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali’s proposal for the public service department to consider punitive measures to enforce the use of Bahasa Melayu in the civil service and government-linked companies.

According to him, this was in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement that Malay would be used not only within the country but also internationally.

Mohd Zuki also considered punitive action against civil servants who did not follow the directive.