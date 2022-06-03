Myvi crashes with ambulance in Kuching

KUCHING (June 3): An ambulance transporting a patient to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) from Sri Aman was involved in a collision with a Myvi at the intersection near Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here around 11.35am today.

According to Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement head Supt Bingkok John, the Myvi crashed onto the front left side of the ambulance.

According to a preliminary report by the police, the occupants of the ambulance including the 31-year-old driver, a nurse, a health officer, a male septuagenarian patient and his relative, as well as the 45-year-old woman driver of the Myvi escaped with only light injuries.

“Although the passengers and driver of the ambulance were unscathed from the crash, the Myvi driver sustained an injury on her right hand, noting a sense of pain around her chest,” said Bingkok, adding that she had been sent to the SGH for treatment.

As of time of writing, it was understood that ambulance and Myvi drivers have yet to make any police report, and the case was still under investigation.