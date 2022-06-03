PBM calls federal government to take lead in addressing mental health disorders, suicides in the country

KUCHING (June 3): The federal government has been urged to impel all government-linked companies (GLCs) and key government agencies to conduct mental health screenings and regular awareness campaigns to address mental health disorders and suicides in the country.

In making this call today, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) vice president Dr Shatish Kumar said such a move is to set the tone for more corporations and agencies to follow the lead in destigmatising this disorder and make mental health more accessible to workers.

“The agencies should get the help of mental health specialists to train the Human Resource units in their respective agencies to screen for mental health issues among employees through questionnaires, screening tools and counselling,” Dr Shatish said in a statement yesterday.

“This would help to identify the individuals vulnerable to mental health disorders like anxiety and depression at an early stage and timely referrals can be made,” he added.

Towards this end, Dr Shatish said the government should also consider giving tax incentives for companies to conduct mental health screenings and campaigns at the workplace.

In the long run, he said the government should make it a requirement for all public-listed companies to conduct mental health screenings at regular intervals by mental health professionals while encouraging non-listed companies to do the same.

The same should apply to government agencies with a large number of staff, he said.

He observed that from 2016 to 2021, there had been a 61.7 per cent increase in suicide attempts, a majority of cases involving men aged between 19 and 40.

He quoted reports as saying that the leading cause identified last year was emotional pressure, while other reasons included mental illness, financial constraints, drug abuse and illness.

“What is more shocking and worrying is that in 2021, there were 21 cases involving adolescents aged 18 and below,” he noted.

He said the Malaysian Psychiatric Association recently stated mental illness together with suicide had multiple contributing factors that tended to correlate and produce the illness or cause suicide and suicidal thoughts.

According to him, admitting that one is suffering from depression is still seen as a stigma in Malaysia and this is something Malaysians should all work on eradicating.

“There is nothing to be ashamed of if one is suffering from depression, as like many other diseases, it can be treated and overcome,” Dr Shatish pointed out.

He said community-based organisations and non-governmental organisations should also be made more visible and useful in terms of advocacy and support for people suffering from mental illness.

Anybody suffering from mental health issues should have access to proper assessments and most importantly they should not be judged as being weak when trying to seek help, he stressed.

He observed that the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic had left many in need of urgent help and as a result, a large number was silently suffering from depression.

“This is evident from the number of calls received by Befrienders Kuala Lumpur which was a total 20,575 from January to June 2021, compared to 32,710 from January to December 2020.

“As Malaysians, it is our duty to reach out to one another and help in every way we can. Depression is real and it can lead to severe consequences if left unchecked,” he said.

With this, he reiterated his call to the government to take the lead in addressing the worsening state of suicides in the country.