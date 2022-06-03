Sabah Pakatan putting on hold support for foreigner card

KOTA KINABALU (June 3): Pakatan Harapan Sabah is putting on hold its support for the proposal to issue identification card to inland foreigners in the state.

Sabah Pakatan chief Datuk Christina Liew however said they agreed with the move to obtain data on illegal immigrants and refugees in Sabah.

Liew said that they were supportive of it if this was the road to regularise the illegal immigrants and refugees in Sabah and would benefit the future generation.

“The government can go ahead with the registration (of refugees and stateless people in Sabah), but we are not sure of the second part yet,” she said.

PH was one of the participants of a town hall session to discuss ways to tackle the migrant issue in Sabah on Thursday.

The town hall was organised by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, which touched on the issuance of the foreigner card.

“We didn’t vote for the second part because we want to see the details of it (the card) and we need to study it,” she said at a press conference held at the Democratic Action Party Kota Kinabalu Parliament Centre on Friday.

DAP Sabah secretary Ginger Phoong reiterated that there was not enough information on the card and details were important.

He also said that they would study the second part of the town hall session.

Kota Kinabalu member of parliament Chan Foong Hin said that the ones who should have their biometric taken are the jobless foreigners such as the Palauh and the stateless children in Kota Kinabalu.

Jeffrey, who heads a special committee on undocumented foreign workers and foreign nationals in Sabah, said the state is set to go ahead with the issuance of the special foreigner card for migrants, including refugees and stateless people.

He said the proposed foreigner identity card would be renewable annually and would focus on inland foreigners.

These “inland foreigners” are Filipino refugees issued with Immigration Pass (IMM13), Special Task Force census certificate and the Kad Burung Burung (issued in the 1980s by the state government).

Some 140 representatives from political parties, non-governmental organisations and native chiefs attended the town hall session.

An online poll saw 89% voting in support of the issuance of a foreigner card, while 99% supported the collection of biometric digital data on the inland foreigners in Sabah.