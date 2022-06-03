Samarahan areas to experience water supply interruption due to pipeline connection works

KUCHING (June 3): There will be a water supply interruption in some parts of Samarahan Division from 8pm tomorrow night (June 4) until 4am on Sunday (June 5).

In a scheduled works notice, the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) said the interruption is due to pipeline connection work at the Asajaya Booster Pump Station.

JBALB said the affected areas are Asajaya, Sadong, Ensengei Melayu/Iban, areas from Batang Sadong Bridge right up to Sebangan, and its surroundings.

“Water pressure will increase in stages once the work is done,” said the department.

Consumers are advised to store a sufficient amount of water for use during the supply interruption period.

JBALB Sarawak said it will ensure water supply is restored as soon as possible to the affected areas.

The department added it regrets any inconvenience caused and greatly appreciates the patience of the affected consumers during the period of water supply interruption.

Users in the affected areas can contact the JBALB Samarahan’s Call Centre on 082-2622211 for any complaints, enquiries, or information related to the works.